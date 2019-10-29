Lakeland College – Open House

Hundreds of students visited Lakeland College as they held an Open House at both Lloydminster and Vermilion campuses on October 25 - 26.

Prospective students had the opportunity to tour the college and experience demonstrations at the farm, in different trades, and at the Emergency Training Centre.

“The students have been really engaged! Some have never welded or even seen it, and others wanted to see the facilities and program options,” said Instructor Doug Ewing during a hands-on welding demonstration for prospective students.

Currents students led tours, and encouraged joining clubs or staying in dorms as a way of making new friends.

“The hands-on learning makes Lakeland College better than anywhere else in the country. I came here instead of staying in Ontario, and have made more industry connections than I would have sitting in a classroom. There are opportunities that I may not have gotten at home on the farm by being able to work with sheep, and dairy,” Animal Science Technician students, Denver Bolton and Jenna Olson.

As part of the event, during the 16th Annual Career Fair in Vermilion, students enjoyed networking with industry representatives and seeing what was available for universities and exchange programs; agriculture, oil industry, and interior design positions; as well as government, human, and health services. Fourty-seven companies participated and one representative, John Stephen from Elanco Animal Health said, “For an employer this is a wonderful place to come. There are a lot of opportunities and careers of all sorts in agriculture including Ag Business and Animal Health. My message would be to get more people involved because agriculture has always been a very steady industry.”