The Lakeland College Rodeo Team hosted the annual Saddlebronc/Bareback School at Lakeland College in Vermilion on October 25 - 27.

Participants had the opportunity to learn from the best with instructors being CFR Champions and NFR qualifiers, Dusty Hausauer, Layton Green, and Jake Vold.

Sixteen saddle bronc riders and five bareback riders practiced on spur boards, and learned the basics of proper chute procedure. They also had the opportunity to practice the fundamentals on a mechanical bucking dummy before getting on live horses.

“The school is important for students because it allows them to further their rodeo careers by being given advice from top notch competitors,” said Jace Thorsteinson, Lakeland College Rodeo Team’s Public relations Coordinator.

Dale Woodward who has been organizing the event for years went on to thank stock contractors, C5, and Groundbreaking Rodeo; as well as the instructors and participants.