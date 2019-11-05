Your only local independent newspaper.
Local News

Fresh Apparel – Grand Opening

November 5, 2019

Reporter Angela Mouly

 

 Fresh Apparel hosted their Grand Opening at Craig’s Cornerstone in Vermilion on November 1 – 2.

Customers enjoyed the opportunity to browse lifestyle and seasonal clothing as well as men’s and women’s everyday wear and accessories. Open since May, the Grand Opening offered special discounts and sweets throughout the weekend.

“On behalf of the Town of Vermilion I’d like to congratulate you on your grand opening and wish you all the success in the future. Seeing new business shows that our community is growing and that Vermilion is the choice to shop and bring people from outside. The business community has jumped on to renovate the Craig’s building and having all of these businesses within one spot located downtown is great. Fresh Apparel is a welcome addition to our downtown core,” said Deputy Mayor, Robert Pulyk.

Owner Melissa Cusack was pleased to have everyone stop by and said, “I’m super excited! I love being able to help people pick out outfits and feel good about themselves. I really enjoy fashion. I feel Vermilion really needs something like this, and I love interacting with the local people.”

 

 

 

 

