Anglican Church Donates To Lunch Programs

St. Savior’s Anglican Church donated $1,500 to the Vermilion Elementary School Lunch Program Society and $800 to the St. Jerome’s Hot Lunch Program on October 30.

The split amount was based on numbers provided, and the funds had been raised during a Garage Sale held on September 21.

“It’s really important for children to have food in their bellies to learn; you can’t learn when you are hungry. We would like to express our thanks to the community for their support,” said Rector Elizabeth Metcalfe.

VES Lunch Society President, Brandon Tupper said, “We’re very honoured and thrilled to receive a donation like this. It helps us to ensure that every child has access to a hot, nutritious lunch.”

At St. Jerome’s School, Principal Allan Chase said, “It’s tough times and there are a lot of families struggling. We have a subsidy program and the Hot Lunch Program is well utilized.”