The Good Life Institute hosted their 5th Annual Savor event at the Vermilion Regional Centre on November 22.

Approximately 300 people from the area attended and had the opportunity to sample from 10 food and beverage vendors. Scotch, beer and wine tastings took place; and guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, and socializing throughout the evening.

This year local artistry was showcased, and people noted having new samples of crepes and Mexican hot chocolate.

“Good Life Institute Coordinator, Josh Anderson said, “Savor gives everyone a taste of what this community has to offer! It provides a good time to socialize and have a learning experience. As always, we are very thankful to the vendors, volunteers, participants, sponsors, and community for their support.”