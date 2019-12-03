Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice

Local News

Light Up Vermilion

December 3, 2019

Reporter Angela Mouly

 The Vermilion & District Chamber of Commerce held the Light Up Vermilion parade and festivities on November 29.
Under a light sprinkle of snow, Christmas wonder grew as spectators gathered along the parade route to watch as floats passed by with glittering Christmas lights, and Santa wished everyone a Merry Christmas. 
The Festival of Trees took on a new approach held on Main Street this year, the trees were flanked by two fire pits where community members had the opportunity to warm their hands and make smores. The Jr. B. Tigers once again held their hot dog fundraiser at the ATCO building, and several businesses participated by offering refreshments and staying open late. 
The Rotary Club provided hot chocolate and homemade cookies at Modern Edge Painting Ltd. for donations to the Haying In the 30’s cancer support group. In addition, the Rotary Club offered a matching donation of up to $1,000. Cookies had been donated by several community members and groups including a large number by the VES Spirit Club.
Overall, everyone enjoyed the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping and partake in the merriment of the community winter event.

 

 

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload