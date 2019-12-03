The Vermilion & District Chamber of Commerce held the Light Up Vermilion parade and festivities on November 29.

Under a light sprinkle of snow, Christmas wonder grew as spectators gathered along the parade route to watch as floats passed by with glittering Christmas lights, and Santa wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

The Festival of Trees took on a new approach held on Main Street this year, the trees were flanked by two fire pits where community members had the opportunity to warm their hands and make smores. The Jr. B. Tigers once again held their hot dog fundraiser at the ATCO building, and several businesses participated by offering refreshments and staying open late.

The Rotary Club provided hot chocolate and homemade cookies at Modern Edge Painting Ltd. for donations to the Haying In the 30’s cancer support group. In addition, the Rotary Club offered a matching donation of up to $1,000. Cookies had been donated by several community members and groups including a large number by the VES Spirit Club.

Overall, everyone enjoyed the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping and partake in the merriment of the community winter event.