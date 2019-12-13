Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice

Local News

Junior Curling Camp

December 13, 2019

Reporter Angela Mouly

Photo Kayla Gannon 

 


The Vermilion Junior Curling Club hosted a Junior Curling camp on December 7. 
Children were full of excitement as an Edmonton Men’s Team led and instructed the camp. 
Members included lead Glenn Venance, 2nd Chris Kennedy, 3rd Tristan Steinke, and skip Karsten Sturmay who when representing Canada, won silver at the FISU Winter Universiade in Russia. Except for the Olympic Games, the Universiade are the largest international multi-sport event in the world. 
Originally from Kitscoty, Glenn Venance said, “We’ve been so fortunate and the curling world has been so good to us. It’s important for us to give back, and we want the children to have some of the same experiences we’ve had. I used to play here, and now it’s come full circle. It’s pretty humbling and an honour to get to come back and help out.”
Children worked on curling skills and strategy throughout the day. Participant Jackson Maier said, “It was a lot of fun! I learned how to sweep properly, slide properly, and to throw the rock harder.”
Overall everyone enjoyed themselves, and a special thank you was given to Kristin Ward who organized the camp.

 

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload