The 2019 Santa Skate held much excitement for families at the Vermilion Stadium on December 7.

Skaters of all ages gathered for their opportunity to skate with Santa and the Junior B Tigers. A tradition in the community, many of the Junior B players attended the Santa Skate when they were children.

“Learning to skate is a good skill. Playing hockey you get to meet so many people throughout your life, and it is great exercise,” said assistant captain Jayden Nachtegaele.

“Hockey teaches team skills and work ethic and encourages people skills and life skills,” said captain Ashton Oakes.

Overall, community members were full of big smiles as they had an opportunity to be on the ice and share in the seasonal festivities.