Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice

School News

St. Jerome's Christmas Concert

December 31, 2019

Reporter Angela Mouly

 The Lakeland College Alumni Theatre was packed full of excitement as family and friends attended the St. Jerome’s School’s Christmas Concert on December 12. Over 100 children, Kindergarten – Grade 5, kept the crowd engaged with their lively performances. It was clear that a lot of practice had gone into the concert. Well delivered messages spread Christmas cheer throughout the theatre. The children had a lot of fun dressing up in costumes, singing and dancing throughout the night. Overall, everyone was thrilled to gather and be a part of a festive evening. Photos Angela Mouly

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload