St. Jerome's Christmas Concert

The Lakeland College Alumni Theatre was packed full of excitement as family and friends attended the St. Jerome’s School’s Christmas Concert on December 12. Over 100 children, Kindergarten – Grade 5, kept the crowd engaged with their lively performances. It was clear that a lot of practice had gone into the concert. Well delivered messages spread Christmas cheer throughout the theatre. The children had a lot of fun dressing up in costumes, singing and dancing throughout the night. Overall, everyone was thrilled to gather and be a part of a festive evening. Photos Angela Mouly