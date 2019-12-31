Your only local independent newspaper.
School News

VES Christmas Concert

December 31, 2019

Reporter Angela Mouly

 

 The Vermilion Elementary School hosted their Grade K - 2 Christmas Concert on December 18, and their Grade 3 - 5 Concert at the Lakeland College Alumni Theatre on December 19.
Children told jokes and song history between each song. 
“Well if you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before, I’m sure you are now! What a wonderful job students, and a special thank you to Mrs. King for putting everything together. On behalf of the staff and students we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” said principal, Calvin Anhorn.

