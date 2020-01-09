Harlie & Sadie’s Pyjama Drive

Dewberry youth, Harlie & Sadie Bazinet, participated in their second annual Pyjama Drive in December to support the Lloydminster Interval Home.

“We decided to do it when we saw that not every child gets warm pyjamas for Christmas like we're fortunate enough to. The Interval Home is important because they take in women and children from Lloydminster and surrounding area and help protect them and get them back on their feet. We were very excited collecting these items. It's nice to see the community working together,” said Harlie and Sadie Bazinet.

They went on to thank the Dewberry Community Church for donating a whole tote of pyjamas, socks and slippers, and the Grades 3 & 4’s who did a pyjama donation instead of doing a gift exchange this year. They were thankful for the support from all of the students, parents and community members. They ended up donating 70 pairs of pyjamas, 70 pairs of socks, and also toques, mittens and slippers, estimated at more than $500 of merchandise.

“We wanted to donate pyjamas because they help keep you warm at night, and hopefully when the women and children wear their new pajamas they will feel love and warmth knowing that people care about them! Spreading Christmas cheer makes us feel very special and warm-hearted. We are extremely thankful and very proud of our little community for caring about other people, especially during the holidays,” said Harlie and Sadie Bazinet.