The Vermilion Ukrainian Cultural Association (VUCA) held their 20th Annual Malanka celebration at the Vermilion Regional Centre on January 11.

The community enjoyed performances by Samotsvit dancers of all ages, as well as a Ukrainian meal, and live band with a dance to follow. A balloon pop, live auction, and silent auction also kept guests entertained throughout the evening.

Malanka is a Ukrainian word (the name of Mother Earth’s daughter) meaning ‘cute’. It is celebrated each year in combination with Ukrainian New Year’s to represent people looking forward to spring.

“Our dancers have been very busy and working hard on their performances for this year’s Malanka, it makes me very proud and can't wait until the audience cheers them on.

What I love about Malanka, other than the amazing meal put together by our members, volunteers and Sharon Jaremco is the Kolomeyka! It is a traditional folk dance where anyone is welcome to participate and show what they can do, from the littles to the seasoned veteran.

Community support is everything; for 40 years we've been here, and having the support from the Town of Vermilion and surrounding areas means so much to us,” said VUCA president, Morgan Wood.