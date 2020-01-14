Upcoming Snowmobile Races

The 2nd Annual SSRA Snowmobile Races in Vermilion will be hosted by the Vermilion Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club on January 25 - 26, at the Vermilion Airport. While still using the Vermilion Airport they have moved the location to the east end of the runway. Access will be at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Range Road 63. This year spectators will be able to view the races from either side of the track and the results will be broadcast on FM radio.

“Snowmobile racing is an adrenaline rush, and this event will showcase motorsports at their finest! It’s a good way to be introduced to a new sport.” said Vermilion Ridge Riders President, Warren Young.

He added that there will be a lot of after-market high-performance machines for people to check out. There will be four lanes of racing with the modified sleds reaching speed of 100 mph in only 500 feet.

The club is looking forward to hosting the two days of races, and offering two days of prizes with winners both days. Straightline Snowmobile Racing Associate (SSRA) will be putting on the races once again, and registration will take place on both days, from 8 -10 a.m., with races beginning at noon.

The SSRA sanctions 10 events per year throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan with racers competing for event prize money and points that go towards season totals and bigger prizes. The races in Vermilion will include several professional races and amateur ones, with classes that range from the 120 mini sleds right up to Outlaw where anything goes. They are hoping for 100 racers and expect that many will bring more than one machine.

“It’s not just for the pros. Want to see how fast your sled is? There will be an amateur class where all you need is a tether cord and a DOT approved helmet. There is a fee to enter,” said Jim Zadorozny.

The Ridge Riders would like to thank the Town of Vermilion and Vermilion Flying Club for allowing this to happen at the airport, the Vermilion Provincial Park for the use of a groomer, as well special thanks to the many sponsors.

Admission is $10 per person, or $25 per family. To find out about classes, rules, and regulations you can visit the SSRA website at http://www.racessra.com/. Anyone interested in helping with this event or for more information you can contact Warren at 780 581 0716.