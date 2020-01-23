The Clandonald Ag Society hosted their 17th Annual ‘Hay’ Clandonald event on January 17.

Approximately 200 people attended and enjoyed a selection of door prizes and auction items as well as a mental health wellness presentation and a comedian.

Health Promotion Facilitator for Alberta Health Services, Neil Harris, spoke about mental health wellness in farming and said, “Farming is one of the higher risk occupations for suicide in Alberta. Men account for 75 per cent of all suicides in Alberta.”

He went on to encourage people to talk to someone, and look for counsellors like they look for a hairdresser; finding one that works for them. He encouraged talking to friends, neighbours, family, listening when needed, and to take note when people withdraw from society.

“It was a very important and tough message, but one that was needed at this time of year,” said Susanne Martin, Clandonald Agricultural Society.

Comedian,Tom Liske, came from Saskatoon and was able to lift everyone’s spirits and kept the crowd in laughter throughout the evening.

“He did an excellent job,” said Martin.

‘Hay Clandonald is the main fundraiser for the Clandonald Agricultural Society. It helps to fund the upkeep of grounds and the arena and to host the Clandonald Country Fair as well as local events and projects. They host family events, help with the beautification of the community, and keep the arena open during the winter season.

Emcee and President of the Clandonald Agricultural Society, Ron Harasiuk, thanked the sponsors for supplying door prizes and auction items and helping to make the event possible by keeping the cost down to provide the information and entertainment as well as a roast beef supper.

The Clandonald Agricultural Society is looking forward to hosting Hockey Night in Clandonald from February 21 - 22 with the funds going to support Haying in the 30’s.