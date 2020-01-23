Bagpipes filled the air as the Lakeland Pipes and Drums Band led dignitaries and teams across the ice during the opening ceremony for Farm Curl in Vermilion on January 16.

The Vermilion Agricultural Society hosted the event that continued until January 18, and Ag Society president, Jason Zayac welcomed everyone. He along with Mayor Caroline McAuley, and Vermilion Curling Club President, Andrew McCrae threw three ceremonial stones to kick-off the tournament.

Twenty-eight teams went on to enjoy friendly competition, as well as a banquet and entertainment throughout the weekend.

“I am thrilled to be back for the third time to throw a rock (this time in the centre of the ring,”) said Mayor Caroline McAuley hopefully.

Noting that Farm Curl has been going on in Vermilion for approximately 67 years, Jason Zayac said, “Thank you for the wonderful sponsorship from town and country. It’s great to see all of the teams participating, and thank you to all of the volunteers.