Local News

Robbie Burns Night

January 28, 2020

Reporter Angela Mouly

Mannville Vermilion Highland Dance hosted their annual Robbie Burns Night at the Vermilion Regional Centre on January 25.
Organizers felt it was another success with 430 people in attendance. Mike Schalin emceed the event, and all enjoyed the presentation of haggis along with a hearty meal. There were 46 dancers, from Lloydminster, Mannville, Vermilion, Irma, Viking, Hardisty, and Lougheed. 
“Due to the huge growth of our club and the multiple locations our dancers come from, the Mannville Vermilion Highland Dance will be changing its name to Sword & Thistle Highland Dance. Big thanks to the community who is very supportive of our dancers and come to enjoy the night,” said President, Tricia Rue.

