Rowing 'Coast To Coast'

Lakeland Rowing Team hosted a Coast To Coast Indoor Rowing Day event on February 22, at Badd Cycle and Lakeland College.

Several first-time rowers, individuals, spinners, and sports teams participated in the national event.

“A huge thank you to Badd Cycle for operating as our satellite site. The day went pretty smoothly. I accepted a coach’s challenge to row 16 kilometers and completed it. It was nice to have the team in support,” said Peter Walsh.

In Vermilion between the two sites and within the three hour time limit, there were 16 rowers who rowed 94,135 meters, “That’s past Vegreville from here!” added Walsh.

Nationally there were rowers from every province from over 40 clubs and many other sites like gyms and cross fit studios. In total close to 6,000 kilometres were rowed by over 1,500 rowers.

“We reached our first goal of rowing all across Canada (5514 kilometres)!” said Walsh.

