Vermilion Town Council held a regular meeting on February 18, and discussed the requirement for an upcoming by-election.

Tanis Henderson indicated her resignation effective immediately on February 10.

“It’s unfortunate; we will miss her input and wish her all the best,” said Mayor Caroline McAuley.

A motion was carried to hold the by-election on April 27. As a result, intending candidates must submit their nomination papers in person by 12 p.m. on March 16.

Amendments were made to committees and boards that will remain in effect until after the upcoming by-election: Councillor Barr was appointed to the Family and Community Support Services Board; Councillor Thompson was appointed to the Disaster Services Agency, and the Public Safety and Protective Services Committee; and Mayor McAuley was appointed to the Communities in Bloom Committee.

An engineering proposal was submitted by Bar Engineering Ltd. for the 2020 Water Main Improvement Program, which includes three water mains. A motion to accept the proposal for $67,800 plus GST was carried.

During Round Table discussions, Councillor McCullough noted that the Town of Vermilion has conducted interviews for the Director of Community Services position. Councillor Pulyk discussed broadband, and said, “The businesses approached on the project are really excited. There has been a hold up on delivery of electronics from China, but we have acquired a high point in town and radios will be installed soon.”

