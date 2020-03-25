New Date Scheduled For The Upcoming Marwayne PBR



The 9th Annual Marwayne PBR presented by Garnier Custom Silaging and GMack Oilfield Services has been postponed and will take place on May 23, at the Marwayne Multiplex.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and Wild Pony Races will begin at 6:30p.m, with the PBR action taking place at 7p.m. The dance will feature entertainment by The Prairie Dogs, and a shuttle service will be available. Tickets are $25 at the door (12 and under free), or $15 for the dance only, and proceeds will be going to support the Marwayne Arena.

Past competitor, three-time PBR National Champion, Aaron Roy, said that he continues to love his sport after recovering from both a broken back and broken femur because, “It’s eight seconds; it’s a rush every time you get on!”

Past bull fighter, Levi Hale said, “I’m a third generation bull fighter, and it’s a really good feeling when you can save your friends.”

Each year, the crowd is enamoured with all of the rugged excitement, and this year is expected to thrill once again.