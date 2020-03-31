Your only local independent newspaper.
By-election Cancelled

March 31, 2020

Reporter Angela Mouly

 According to The Town of Vermilion, due to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus pandemic) and the interest of community safety, the Minister of Municipal Affairs has postponed the By-election scheduled for April 27, until October 2021. This in effect cancels the By-election and authorizes Town Council to operate with its current six members until the General Election in October 2021.
According to CAO and Returning Officer, George Rogers, Vermilion was not alone and other communities were facing similar circumstances. In light of the news, he contacted each of the six nominees and said, “I would encourage you to consider your options, and if you are so inclined, please consider running in the General Election in 2021.”
In his letter of response addressing Mayor Caroline McAuley, Minister Kelechi (Kaycee) Madu said, “I am pleased we were able to work together to find an effective solution, which meets the operational requirements of your municipality and ensures the well-being of Albertans.”

