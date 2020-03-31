Joining people around the world, residents at The Maples Condos in Vermilion have been on their balconies at 7 p.m. daily since March 24, cheering on frontline workers for their efforts to combat COVID-19.

Participant, Lil Wilson said, “The people here are so happy to show their appreciation and cheer on health care workers, paramedics, RCMP, and front line staff at grocery, pharmacy, and gas stations. They are working very hard and it is so important to keep our economy going in some way, and keep people supplied with the products they need.”

She noted that Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Alberta have closed all unnecessary businesses. With regulations becoming more restrictive, she went on to say that they were also showing their appreciation to all of those who were staying in 14 days after returning home, because they had heard of many who were not.

“We want to show appreciation to all of those putting their lives at risk on the front lines. I worked in a hospital for years and it can be pretty tough when you have a siege of things going on; moving beds, and being masked up, having emergencies come and go. Hopefully it will end.

I remember going through the Polio epidemic and it took a long time for them to find something to help it. I remember my poor mom stuck out on the farm because only one person from each family was permitted to go to town to do any shopping. At that time (in the 1940’s) my mom didn’t drive. There are some people living in our community who survived Polio, and many in the area died,” said Wilson.

Community members have responded to the recent cheers by waving in return. If you would like to participate, you can go outside your home each evening at 7 p.m. to join them.

