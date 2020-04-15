Senior Paints To Pass The Time



A senior citizen (86-years-old) at Horizon Place in Vermilion painted this piece to help her pass the time while she is self isolating due to COVID-19. She has been painting for approximately 50 years, and began this one on April 3, completing it on April 6.

“I painted this for my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who are each aware of how this virus has affected us all,” said the artist.

She went on to say that her children have many of her works of art and that there are some displayed in the community.