Taxes And Utilities

April 8, - Due to the on-going Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, Council has recognized the potential severe hardship on many homeowners and businesses in our community, and as such at the April 07, 2020 council meeting passed the following motions to try to ease the burden.

• That Council for the Town of Vermilion waive all penalties on late payment of utility accounts from April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

• That Council for the Town of Vermilion defer 50 per cent of the municipal portion of the tax billing and waive all penalties until December 31, 2020. The full balance will be due and payable as well as any subsequent balance will be subject to penalties as of January 01, 2021 at a rate of 8 per cent (The Municipal portion of the Tax billing excludes the amount levied by the Province for School funding purposes).

Council is unable to waive or forgive payments, but believes that these measures may be helpful to some ratepayers and utility customers. Anyone who is able to pay their utilities or taxes on-time is still encouraged to do so, as the town needs to maintain positive cash flow to fund on-going operations. These decisions are intended for those individuals or businesses who need a little more time to adjust.