

The Sask-Alta Radio Club participated in World Amateur Radio Day on April 18.

The event was hosted by the Radio Amateurs of Canada, and according to www.rac.ca/ amateur radio is more popular than ever, with over three million licensed operators.

Participants take to the airwaves each year during the worldwide event to celebrate the day that the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) was formed in Paris (April 18, 1925).

This year’s theme was ‘Celebrating Amateur Radio’s contribution to Society’.

IARU President Tim Ellam, VE6SH, thought that the theme was especially relevant given the important role Amateur Radio will play as the current global crisis unfolds.

“As I write this the world is in the midst of battling the COVID-19 crisis. A few short weeks ago many of us could not imagine the levels of isolation that we are now dealing with and the sacrifices of many on the frontlines of the pandemic. As we have done in past challenges to our society, Amateur Radio will play a key part in keeping people connected and assisting those who need support,” said Ellam.

Local president, Don Henry said, “We have many different modes of communication. Morse Code is one of dozens. For 12 hours, club members will take turns communicating with people. We will celebrate by transmitting through call sign VE5-RAC and having people talk to us. Looking at the screen, we can talk to people in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, etc.

We are the original social networking.”