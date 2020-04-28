Dutchak's Greenhouse



Dutchak’s Greenhouses will be open May 9. Come to the farm, three and a half miles north of Vermilion on Highway 41, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. every day. Enjoy the fresh air and a walk around the beautiful plants.

We are taking steps to ensure customer safety. There will be arrows on the floor for ease of circulation and less congested areas. There will be disinfectant wipes, among other precautions. People can pay by cash, cheque and debit. If people would like to call in orders and arrange pick-up, they can call 780-853-5445.

As always, we will have our bale wagon outside - full of tomatoes and cabbages, toughened off for our customers. For this year, it is also precautionary.

Plants are an essential service for many reasons. They provide food and fresh air (recycling carbon dioxide into oxygen). They also provide people the satisfaction of growing their own food, knowing where it comes from, what was or was not sprayed on it - giving some peace of mind. Some say taking care of their plants is therapeutic. Watching them grow and seeing their beauty is enjoyable for some. Some grow veggies, for bragging rights, with their neighbors (tee-hee).

Dutchak’s Greenhouses started about 40 years ago. We like to see people happy and smiling with our plants and products. We look forward to seeing our loyal and new customers this coming growing season!

