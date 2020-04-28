Vermilion & Clandonald Interclub

Left: Vermilion 4H Beef Club member, Paetyn Herzog.

Right: Clandonald 4H Multi Club president, senior member Robyn Axley with her market steer, Ferdinand. Photos submitted



The Vermilion and Clandonald Interclub 4H Beef Club decided not to hold their annual show and sale due to COVID-19 and the decision directed by 4H Canada to practice social distancing.

Both clubs’ members voted to sell via private treaty on the rail. Each member marketed their own steer and offered a sale price of $3.75 per dressed pound for a quarter, half, or whole beef.

Even though they were unable to show, the members have spent endless hours with their project: halter breaking, washing and clipping for a photo to showcase their achievement. Although there will be no placing, there is an option to enter into a virtual show to showcase their project. According to Clandonald Leader, Fern Axley, the Vermilion River District stepped up and is doing an online show this year as well. From May 1 – 15, members will be able to submit their applications.

Throughout the year, 4H members gain work ethic, friendships, travel opportunities, scholarships, awards, public speaking opportunities and more from the 4H organization. Children as young as 6 – 8 can participate as a cleaver member. These young members work with a calendar year calf and show at Achievement Day.

“The children were extremely disappointed to have their shows cancelled, but are happy that the clubs are giving them the opportunity to showcase their animals. 4H has continued through all of this, and clubs are still run by children no matter what is going on in the world. The 4H motto is ‘Learn to do by doing,’ and although adults can provide them information, the children were the ones making the decisions. 4H requires that you prove achievement, and so they chose to market the animals as they are.

We would like to thank the past buyers, new buyers and the community for endless support and kind words of encouragement as well as offering to judge or advertise on social media; volunteering in any way they can,” said Axley.

As for the online sale, within a few hours the Vermilion Club had sold all of theirs, and as of April 23, the Clandonald Club only had five left to sell.

“The support from previous buyers as well as new buyers has been unreal. Thank you to the members and parents for their understanding. During such trying times with the pandemic, the community has been very generous and we appreciate their sincere support of the youth who have dedicated endless hours with these animals. Your generosity will allow members to purchase projects for next year and continue on their 4H journey,” said Nadine Farkash.