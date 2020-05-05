Kathy‘s Greenhouse – Now Open

Kathy’s Greenhouse opened for the season on April 27, and will be open seven days per week until the end of June.

Owner, Jason Andersen, has been looking after things for the past 10 years when he took it over from his mom (Kathy), and the greenhouse has been in business for the past 35 years.

They offer a large variety of bedding plants, vegetable transplants, and a gift store. They will soon have seeds and seed potatoes available and offer custom pot planting; trees, shrubs, and perennials. They feature some pieces locally finished by Strippin & Flippin Furniture in Kitscoty.

This fall, Kathy’s Greenhouse will still be offering strawberries and pickling cucumbers. New this year will be a u-pick section for their strawberries as well as u-pick peas.

“It’s been a really challenging year. We’ve done an incredible amount with very few people. To keep everyone safer, all of our staff and their families have taken precautions to stay isolated and safe together. With everything going on we have curbside pickup, and will have online shopping available. Keeping social distancing, it’s fantastic that we can have people come in themselves because it is a visual industry. Deliveries can even be arranged on some orders,” said Andersen.

Located between Marwayne and Kitscoty, clients come from near and far including Cold Lake; Bonnyville; Wainwright; Hardisty; Mackin, Saskatchewan; and Edmonton.

“The community around here is pretty stellar!” concluded Coreena Sutherland.

For more information on how to select your plants for the season you can call 780-847-2586.