Rotary Flag Project

The Vermilion Rotary Club has begun their 4th Annual Flag Project. Kicking off the season, previous flag subscribers will receive a flag from May 8 - 10 to thank them for their support last year and help celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

“The primary reason we are running this project is because we want to spread some cheer around town. People want normalcy, and we are happy to be able to still offer the program,” said project chair, Erwin Warkentin.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Rotarians will take extra precautions by creating smaller teams and using more vehicles to deliver. Deliveries can only be made within town limits and to immediate surrounding areas. The Flag Project allows the Rotary Club to continue helping to support many projects throughout the year including: college and school awards, swim club, food bank, peewee hockey, Santa Anonymous, junior curling, school breakfast and lunch programs, minor ball, music festival, and providing AEDs, etc. Orders can be placed online at http://prairierealty.ca/rotary.html or by calling your local Rotarian or Erwin Warkentin at 780-214-8324. The Canadian flags are $60, and payments can be made by E-transfer to vermilionrotaryclub@gmail.com (suggested security word: rotary) or cheques made out to ‘The Rotary Club of Vermilion.’ Cheques can be dropped in the mail slot at Modern Edge Painting (Main Street, Vermilion) or mailed to: Box 3023, Vermilion AB, T9X 2B1

“No matter our differences, we can unite under one flag. We are all in this together,” said Warkentin.