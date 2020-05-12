G3 Terminal Beginning Construction

G3 began construction of their grain terminal in the County of Vermilion River, just outside Vermilion at the end of March.

According to Brett Malkoske, Vice President of Business Development and Communications. the most noticeable stage in construction will be seen when the concrete is poured for the silos later this year. He said with public health protocols in place to protect against COVID-19, that work is continuing and the facility is scheduled to open in 2021.

“G3 Vermilion is located in a large and productive grain growing region and we look forward to serving farmers over a wide area. G3 Vermilion is being built with the same high-efficiency features as our other new facilities in Western Canada: a loop track that can quickly load a 150-car unit train, and the ability to unload a Super-B truck in less than five minutes. This will give area producers a fast and efficient option for getting their grain to market. G3 also enjoys being an active part of the communities we serve,” said Malkoske.

He noted that the G3 contractor typically engages some local suppliers and contractors for different parts of the project with the numbers varying for different stages of construction. He estimates that when the facility is in operation that it will staff about a dozen; and that they will begin hiring for some positions in the coming months.

“We have worked closely with municipal officials and others during the planning phase of the project and we’re very grateful for their cooperation and assistance. They have been a real pleasure to work with and we’re looking forward to being part of the community,” said Malkoske.



