Seeding Begins For The Ice Plant

The Vermilion Curling Club’s Grow The Ice Plant Fund Committee began seeding the land previously donated by the Ferbey family on May 14.

The 100 acre donation was followed by several other community donations including Syngenta for the seed, Webb’s Machinery for the seeding equipment, and Co-op and UFA for the fuel. The first pass of chemical was donated by Bayer and FMC, and was applied by Agland. Richardson Pioneer donated the fertilizer at the time of seeding.

“We are thankful to have a lot of sponsors. We are excited about this project and everyone seems really on board and has given us a really positive response. Hopefully we get some rain and it grows,” said committee member, Andrew McCrae.