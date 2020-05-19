Local News

Upcoming Booster Juice

May 19, 2020

Reporter Angela Mouly

 

Cornerstone Co-op is thrilled to be offering a new Booster Juice location in their Vermilion Gas Bar as of May 30.
With the finishing touches coming together, the staff are looking forward to having new options available in the community. Supervisor, Mackenzie McIntyre said, “We are pretty excited to be getting close to opening, and are looking forward to serving the community.”
She went on to say that they will serve smoothies, juices, and wraps as part of a healthy alternative and quick service option in the area. 

