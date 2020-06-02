Local News

Happy 4th Birthday, Sam Kinoti!

June 2, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 Sam Kinoti enjoying his birthday celebration. Photo Elaina John

 

 

On May 26, United Church Minister Andrew Kinoti’s son, Sam Kinoti, celebrated his 4th birthday with a drive-by social distance celebration.

Members of the church and community arrived at 6:30 p.m. to line up in a parade-like procession to drive past and wave at the birthday boy, some offering balloons and presents. Andrew notes that it was members of the church who offered to organize a drive-by celebration, and that they were more than happy to send out invitations, take pictures, and support Sam on his special day- despite being unable to celebrate traditionally. “It’s not how we would usually celebrate, but I think this is more memorable for him [Sam].” Andrew Kinoti states. “It is a lovely, lovely day... We appreciate the community.”

The turnout was extravagant; as attendees of the church, other members of the community, and even a few police officers drove past to wave.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload

Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice