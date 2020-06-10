Local News

Farmer's Day Celebration Cancelled

June 10, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 The Flat Beer Bandits performing at Farmer's Day celebration, 2019. Photo Angela Mouly

 

 

Every year, UFA organizes Farmer’s Day celebrations in June as a way to thank farmers for all they provide.
Farmer’s Day dates back to 1951. At this time, Farmer’s Day was a statutory holiday where schools were closed for the day and events were held to honour farmers in the community. Despite Farmer’s Day no longer being recognized as a statutory holiday, UFA has held Farmer’s Day events to carry on the tradition. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Vermilion UFA will not be holding any events for Farmer’s Day. However, Farmer’s Day lives on as UFA invites individuals aged 17 and under to demonstrate how they might thank a farmer by designing UFA’s 2021 calendar cover, posting it to instagram, twitter, or facebook with the hashtag, #UFAFarmersDay.
As for our local community, despite the cancellation of the Farmer’s Day Celebrations, The Voice would like to acknowledge and thank farmers for all their hard work and provision.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload

Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice