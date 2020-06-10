Farmer's Day Celebration Cancelled

The Flat Beer Bandits performing at Farmer's Day celebration, 2019. Photo Angela Mouly

Every year, UFA organizes Farmer’s Day celebrations in June as a way to thank farmers for all they provide.

Farmer’s Day dates back to 1951. At this time, Farmer’s Day was a statutory holiday where schools were closed for the day and events were held to honour farmers in the community. Despite Farmer’s Day no longer being recognized as a statutory holiday, UFA has held Farmer’s Day events to carry on the tradition. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Vermilion UFA will not be holding any events for Farmer’s Day. However, Farmer’s Day lives on as UFA invites individuals aged 17 and under to demonstrate how they might thank a farmer by designing UFA’s 2021 calendar cover, posting it to instagram, twitter, or facebook with the hashtag, #UFAFarmersDay.

As for our local community, despite the cancellation of the Farmer’s Day Celebrations, The Voice would like to acknowledge and thank farmers for all their hard work and provision.