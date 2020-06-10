Islay Senior's Week Parade

Local News

June 10, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

Decorated car with a message to Assisted Living Centre residents.

 

 

On Thursday, June 4, the residents of Islay Assisted Living Centre sat in front of the centre to enjoy a parade organized for Senior’s Week.
The parade was organized by staff of the centre on May 29 to “Honor the contributions they’ve [senior’s] made to the community throughout their lives,” explained Caroline McKinnon, Assisted Living staff.
The community offered much support to the parade as participants consisted of the families of residents, Hospital Auxiliary, and the Islay Volunteer Fire Department. Some participants arrived with decorated vehicles and messages to the residents of the centre. After the Parade, staff and residents enjoyed a small celebration with butter tarts, coffee, and tea.

