J.R. Robson Graduates

J.R. Graduates. Photo submitted

Due to COVID-19, J.R. Robson School’s graduation has been postponed.

Group photos submitted of the graduates were fortunately taken before winter, as none could have anticipated social distancing measures put in place and carried out this spring. The class of 45 will have a traditional graduation celebration tentatively in August. Along with grads across the globe, graduates of J.R. have experienced a vast change of routine in attempting to finish the last half of their final year in High School in an online setting.