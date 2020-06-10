Local News
Area News

Marwayne Jubilee School Graduation Parade

June 10, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 Decorated vehicle in graduation parade. Photo submitted.

 

 

On May 29, Marwayne Jubilee School (MJS) graduates gathered for a parade in their honour, which was lead by a decorated school bus. The parade consisted of over 50 vehicles, many of which were decorated. The bus led the parade around the village honouring the 20 Grads as it passed. 
“We were also honoured to have our Buffalo Trail School Board Chair Lanie Parr, Mayor Cher Eikland, the Fire and Rescue Department, as well as many families and friends that came from as far away as Edmonton to join us in our celebration!,” acknowledges Marty Person, assistant principal at MJS.

