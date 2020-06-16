Area News

Stage 2 Of Alberta's Relaunch Strategy

June 16, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

On June 9, it was announced the Stage 2 of Alberta’s Relaunch plan would begin on June 12.
Stage 2 of relaunch will allow many facilities to open, including gyms, libraries, casinos, campgrounds, theatres, pools, places of worship, and more, with social distancing measures still in effect. Stage 2 also permits the opening of K-12 schools for requested diplomas and summer school, with regular classes starting again in the fall.
It is clarified that nightclubs, amusement parks, major sporting events, non-essential travel, major festivals, and vocal concerts are still not approved for stage 2.
For more information on lifted restriction, COVID-19 cases, safety recommendations, and tips, visit Alberta.ca.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload

Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice