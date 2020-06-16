Stage 2 Of Alberta's Relaunch Strategy

On June 9, it was announced the Stage 2 of Alberta’s Relaunch plan would begin on June 12.

Stage 2 of relaunch will allow many facilities to open, including gyms, libraries, casinos, campgrounds, theatres, pools, places of worship, and more, with social distancing measures still in effect. Stage 2 also permits the opening of K-12 schools for requested diplomas and summer school, with regular classes starting again in the fall.

It is clarified that nightclubs, amusement parks, major sporting events, non-essential travel, major festivals, and vocal concerts are still not approved for stage 2.

For more information on lifted restriction, COVID-19 cases, safety recommendations, and tips, visit Alberta.ca.