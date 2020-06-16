Local News

Vermilion Outreach School Graduation Gathering

June 16, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 Vermilion Outreach School Staff and graduates. Photo Kevin John

 

 

 

On June 11, Vermilion Outreach School (VOS) held a small outdoor gathering for their graduates.
Graduates received gifts from VIBE and the school, light-up balloons, and awards for their investment in the community and volunteer work. VOS had five graduates this year
“I think it’s important that the graduates understand that the academics are just a vehicle for the real things. The real things are what got you the success and what got you through; and those are the things that will get you through down the road,” comments VOS Principal Barry Scinski.
Scinski hopes the school will be able to organize a proper grad celebration in August.

