Attendees purchased pie at the United Church Fundraiser. Photos Elaina John

On Wednesday, June 17 the United Church held a pie social at the outdoor oven to fundraise for their church ministry.

In previous years, the church has fundraised via a concession booth at the Vermilion Fair, but due to COVID-19, the Fair was cancelled. Attendees of the fundraiser were served pie, ice cream, coffee and tea by church volunteers wearing gloves and masks.

“It’s nice that now that some restrictions have been lifted, people can get out and socialize at a distance,” said church volunteer Dot Hartwell.