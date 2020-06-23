Local News

United Church Fundraiser

June 23, 2020

 

Attendees purchased pie at the United Church Fundraiser. Photos Elaina John

 

 

On Wednesday, June 17 the United Church held a pie social at the outdoor oven to fundraise for their church ministry.
In previous years, the church has fundraised via a concession booth at the Vermilion Fair, but due to COVID-19, the Fair was cancelled. Attendees of the fundraiser were served pie, ice cream, coffee and tea by church volunteers wearing gloves and masks.
“It’s nice that now that some restrictions have been lifted, people can get out and socialize at a distance,” said church volunteer Dot Hartwell.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload

Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice