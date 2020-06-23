Local News

Vermilion Elementary School "Cruises Into Summer"

June 23, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

Attendees wave as they pass by the Cruising Into Summer parade. Photos Elaina John

 

 

The last day of school for Vermilion Elementary School (VES) students was Friday, June 19. Since VES was unable to have a conventional celebration for their students, the school organized a “Cruising Into Summer” reverse parade.
“It was just so nice for all of the staff to be able to see our students on their last day of online learning,” comments VES staff Janna McLaughlin, “It was a fun way to end the school year.”
Participants of the reverse parade consisted of VES staff, the Vermilion RCMP Department, the Vermilion Fire Department, and members of the community exhibiting vintage cars for VES students to see. Some VES families drove past while others walked or biked past the parade participants to wave and briefly visit at a distance.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload

Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice