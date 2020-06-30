Cruisin' Classic Cars

Mike Webb chats about his 49' Mercury M-47 truck with attendees and other car enthusiasts on June 25. Photo Lorna Hamilton.

Vermilion does not have an official classic car club, but Thursday evenings at A&W in Vermilion is the place to be if you are a classic car/truck enthusiast.

“Our group meets at the Vermilion A&W on Thursday evenings when the weather is conducive for that and will socially distance ourselves while admiring other cars and chatting about the hobby. It’s part of Crusin’ the Dub which has been around for a while. Most of us remember the good old days when you pulled into the local A&W with your favourite buddies or to show off your new girlfriend and sat around in your cars while you got your frosty root beer and a burger delivered to your window. I think this is a throwback to those good times,” said participant Greg Stolz.

Owners from Vermilion (and sometimes surrounding areas) showcase their classic cars which they have proudly purchased and often restored themselves or with the help of professionals.

“We are an informal group of local like-minded individuals that have an interest in classic cars and trucks of all shapes and sizes. Some of us have built our cars from the ground up and others have acquired them in various conditions or during different stages of restoration. Some of the cars required a lot of work and money to bring them back to show and driving condition. Others like my car, are considered unrestored originals meaning they were kept in pristine condition by meticulous owners for their entire life. Others may be considered resto-mods meaning the body resembles a certain make and model but there are so many personal modifications done to them that no two are alike. You never know what you will see when you open up the hood or take a closer look at these models. There are a lot of classics around that never get out of garages either, which is a shame, but the hobby is unique to all,” commented Greg Stoltz.

While out with their classic cars/trucks owners like to take the opportunity to chat and socialize amongst each other and attendees.

“Topics we frequently discuss includes the history of the cars, any unique features, the number of that model built, ability or leads in obtaining parts and other show events. We enjoy making new friends and the general comradery amongst those that show up,” explained Stoltz.

While there is no official club Stolz went on to explain that lately they have been asked to attend a couple local functions including a classic car parade for the seniors at the Vermilion Valley Lodge on Thursday, June 25.

“We are always glad to accommodate these requests. Any excuse for us to show off our cars is OK. Everyone loves a car show and most people have an interest in seeing these classics and you can be sure to see a wide range of vehicles at any get-togethers,” said Stoltz.