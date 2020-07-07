Crossroads Funeral Chapel Amalgamates With Lakeland Funeral Home

Creech's Crematorium. Photo submitted

Harry and Alva Creech moved to Vermilion in 1997. In 2001 they created Crossroads Funeral Chapel with local partners Morley Marshall and Henry Wasylik and later became sole owners of Crossroads Funeral Chapel in 2008. They built Vermilion’s only Crematorium service Creech’s Crematorium Ltd. at 3821 - 48 Ave in 2009 which services Vermilion and many surrounding areas.

Harry and Alva Creech are excited to announce that they have purchased Lakeland Funeral Home from the Caring Group as of July 1, 2020, making it a locally owned funeral home for the first time in 26 years!

Lakeland Funeral Home was established in 1989 by Trevor Clark and Roger Erickson. It was sold to the Alderwoods Group Canada Inc. of Toronto in 1994 and remained in their possession until 2008 when The Caring Group Corp. of Lethbridge purchased it. From 1994 to the present it has been managed by several different managers.

Harry and Alva Creech want to assure all those with pre need contracts with Lakeland Funeral Home that they will be honoring them.

“We hope that as many of the Lakeland employees as possible will join our staff as we continue serving the families of Vermilion and surrounding areas. Crossroads will be moving to the Lakeland Funeral Home location while renovations are being made to our building downtown. We invite you to come and see us for coffee, a visit and to ask any questions you may have,” said the Creech’s.