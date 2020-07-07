Family Fun Fridays With VIBE

Kaston Konieczni, VIBE staff with VIBE's grab and go play bags on the Town Walking Trail. Photo Elaina John

On July 3, VIBE hosted a “Walk n’ Talk” at the Town Walking Trail across from the Lakeland Mall.

Signs were set up along the walking trail with questions relating to mental health, wellness, communication and more. As well, VIBE prepared “grab and go” play bags with activities and goodies for all ages. Participants were encouraged to reflect, communicate, and empathize with one another while following social distancing measures, unless from the same household.

VIBE is hosting numerous “Walk n’ Talk” events in Vermilion and surrounding areas as part of their Family Fun Fridays in July and August.