Possible COVID-19 Transmission In Lloydminster, Update On Local Cases

An individual in Lloydminster tested positive for COVID-19.

Between June 27 and July 5, the individual had visited locations in the city including Wal-Mart, Superstore, the Goodknight Inn, and Superlodge Motel. It has been recommended by Public Health Officials that individuals who visited these locations between these dates should self-isolate for two weeks if they have experienced one or more COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals should also call Healthline 811 to arrange for testing.

As a reminder, COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, headaches, achiness, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing.

According to Alberta.ca, as of July 9, the County Of Vermilion River has not seen any new cases. The only active local cases are in the Municipal District of Bonnyville, which has two active cases.