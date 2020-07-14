Local News

Vermilion Public Library Open And Beginning Reading Program

July 14, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 Vermilion Public Library. Photo Elaina John

 

 

On July 7, the Vermilion Public Library opened its doors and began their reading program.
The library was permitted to open on June 12, when Alberta’s Stage 2 of Relaunch began. However, the library wanted to ensure they were fully prepared and organized to follow social distancing measures and health safeguards recommended by the Albertan government.
The library also started their reading program on the 7th, in which parents were able to pick up kits containing craft materials, bookmarks, pencils, colouring books and more for participants to work on throughout the week. As pictured, some of the crafts children are able to make from the kits include an origami “baby yoda”, a pencil butterfly, and a decorated lamp jar.
The reading program will run until August 22, and craft kits are available for pickup weekly.

