Vermilion Resident Studying In U.S. Returns Home

Sadie Granigan. Photo Submitted.

On June 8, Vermilion Resident Sadie Granigan finally returned home after much difficulty crossing the U.S./Canada border.

Granigan is a second year theatre student at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Granigan speaks fondly of her school, and states that while a performance-based course can be intimidating, it was a productive and helpful learning environment.

Granigan has had an interest in theatre ever since she had first heard of it. She has performed in many local shows including “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”, “Alice In Wonderland”, and “Willy Wonka”. She also has experience in dance and has performed in some local dance competitions and showcases.

Granigan had much success pursuing her love of theatre, however, when COVID-19 became a larger problem and began to spread, things for Granigan changed vastly.

“My school closed right away, and we were told how important it was for our safety to get off of campus,” explained Granigan.

Granigan decided to stay in the United States for a while until she fully understood how her student visa would be affected. At this time, travel regulations were becoming stricter, and made Granigan’s return to Canada much harder. Multiple flights to Canada were getting cancelled, and as a result Granigan was forced to stay in the U.S. for an additional three months.

On June 8, Granigan finally returned home but she plans on going back to New York in the fall.

“I love New York and I love my school (AMDA). I can’t wait to be performing again.” stated Granigan.