COVID-19 Update

As of July 20, we are witnessing a slow, steady increase of local cases.

There is now one active case in the County of Vermilion River, three active cases in the Municipal District of Wainwright, one active case in the Municipal District of Bonnyville, four active cases in the County of Two Hills, two active cases in the County of Minburn, three active cases in Flagstaff County, eight active cases in Camrose, and four active cases in Viking.

On July 16, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

Alberta sits at a total of 859 active cases, with the Central Zone sitting at a total of 92 active cases.