Dance Impressions Summer Programming

Dancer at the Dance Impressions Power Program. Photo Elaina John

Dance Impressions by Ryan has been holding numerous programs through the summer at varying levels of intensity and for all age groups.

Dance Impressions currently is running the Power Program for competitive dancers who would like to keep up with their skills and learn more throughout the summer. The Power Program occurs twice a week, and participators are sent home with challenges relating to cardio, core strength, technique, and more. The Power Program is for ages 12 and up.

Dance Impressions also runs a non-dance day camp for kids, which include outdoor activities, crafts, games, and snacks. In June, Dance Impressions ran day camps for dancers of varying skill levels as well.

Dance Impressions closed its doors on March 16 due to COVID-19, and was offering classes via zoom. Day camps were permitted in stage one of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy, however, Dance Impressions wanted to ensure that the studio was prepared to follow social distancing protocol, and waited until the end of May to begin summer programming. The studio can fit a maximum of 12 students with social distancing measures in effect.