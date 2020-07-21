Paradise Valley Water Treatment Plant Sod Turning

From left: Keith Fransson (Urban Systems), Mayor Mary Arnold, Deputy Mayor Don Berquest, CAO James Warren, Ryan Verwey (Chandos project manager), and Matt Boucher (Chandos project superintendent). Photo Elaina John

After four years of coordinating funding, permits, and contracts, Paradise Valley is finally able to begin construction on a new water treatment plant, and they celebrated with a sod turning on July 13.

The village has been hoping for a new water system for approximately 15 years, as its current system had its most recent update in 1965. The $2.8 million project will connect to the Alberta Central East water system getting its supply from Lloydminster. Funding for the system is coming from the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership (AMWWP) and Alberta’s Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI).

The village will be working with Chandos Construction, as well as Urban Systems for design consultation. The estimated date for completion of the water plant is March 31, 2021.