Reflections Funeral And Cremation Services To Open Soon

Reflections Funeral and Cremation Services Staff. Back row from left: Joe Bucharski, Colleen Berg, Gerald Martin, Alison Bete, and Rob Pulyk. Front row from left: Bill Poliakiwski, Michelle Feist, Bethany Jacula, Candice Anderson, Jim Storch, and John Lawrence. Missing from the photo is Sherry Martin. Photo Elaina John

Reflections Funeral and Cremation Services will begin to offer funeral services on August 1, but due to renovations, will not be opening its doors until approximately September 1.

Reflections owner, Candice Anderson, quickly found a passion in the funeral industry in 2010, when she was involved in the funeral planning of two of her friends, who passed away unexpectedly in separate tragedies. Anderson’s heavy involvement in the planning of the funerals, delivering the eulogies, and organizing scholarship funds caused her to realize the impact one can have in helping people through times of grief.

“It’s such a rewarding feeling to earn a family’s trust and help them through the most difficult times in their life,” Anderson explains.

Anderson began her journey to receive proper certifications as an embalmer and funeral director in December of 2010 and later became the manager of Lakeland Funeral Home in May of 2013. When a transaction occurred, effective July 1, 2020 and the funeral home was purchased by Crossroads Funeral Home, Anderson and her sister, Bethany Jacula, lost their positions. To stay in the funeral industry and remain dedicated to Vermilion and area, she decided to take on the fiscal responsibility of opening her own funeral home.

Reflections Funeral and Cremation Services is fully staffed and fully licensed and will be located at 4902B 50th Avenue. Her staff includes some very familiar faces that served with Anderson in her past position, which includes Bethany Jacula, Jim Storch, Michelle Feist, Bill Poliakiwski, John Lawrence, Colleen Berg, Alison Betz, Rob Pulyk, Joe Bucharski, Sherry and Gerald Martin.

“I’m truly grateful for the support, kindness, and encouragement I’ve received from the community, my staff, and my family,” Anderson states, “I look forward to continuing to serve Vermilion and area in the years to come.”

For more information, email office@reflectionsfuneral.com, or visit their Facebook page facebook.com/vermilionreflectionsfuneral/.